Scottish farmers in central belt reminded of free Farm Woodland Assessments

Scottish farmers and land managers in the central belt have just a few weeks left to take advantage of free Farm Woodland Assessments.

The assessment gives farmers a report detailing potential areas for planting, as well as information on forestry grants available.

They also identify any constraints and provide information on projected income and expenditure.

As part of the Scottish government's drive to promote on-farm tree planting, the assessments are being offered to farmers at no cost.

According to the government, almost 70 assessments have taken place in the central belt, resulting in over 600 hectares of new woodland being created.

Registration for the assessments closes on 31 January 2024.

Will Chadwick, woodland creation officer with Scottish Forestry said there was 'huge interest' from farmers to integrate trees into their businesses.

"The benefits are many and can include shelter and shade for livestock, an improvement in biodiversity, a possible wood fuel resource and a future income.

“Some farmers will be considering their options for the year ahead and for many, tree planting will be getting considered.

"Getting a free Farm Woodland Assessments is a simple way to have the tree planting potential of a farm or landholding properly mapped out for them, and with no obligation.”

Applicants must be within the Central Scotland Green Network area, with an added focus around the Clyde Climate Forest and Forth Climate Forest catchments.