Scottish farmers offered £1m to diversify into forestry

Farmers and crofters are being offered £1 million in funding to diversify into forestry and help with the fight against climate change.

The money is the first batch of funding from the Agriculture Transformation Programme, that aims to support farmers in helping Scotland meet its greenhouse gas emissions targets.

It comes on top of £500,000 announced last week by Scottish Forestry to assist farmers and crofters in buying forestry and timber processing equipment.

The funding will help farmers and crofters to establish new small-scale woodlands, giving them a valuable new source of income.







Scottish government's rural economy secretary, Fergus Ewing said: “The planting funded through this scheme will be hugely beneficial to farmers, providing additional income and shelter for stock and crops.

"It will also benefit the wider community by helping to capture carbon, alleviate the impacts of flooding and provide new habitats for wildlife.

“This funding will also be a boost to the wider rural economy during our recovery from the coronavirus,” Mr Ewing added.

Grants from the new £1 million fund cover up to 90 percent of the cost of establishing woodlands.

The £500,000 fund was announced on 10 July as part of the Harvesting and Processing grants package.

They will cover up to 40% of the cost to small farmers of buying forestry and timber processing equipment or buildings.