Scottish government seeks farmers' views on forestry grants

Scottish farmers and landowners are being encouraged to take part in a consultation seeking to improve the Forestry Grant Scheme (FGS).

The Scottish government scheme has been successful since its introduction in 2015, supporting over 5,200 projects.

It has delivered over 68,000 hectares of new woodland, which the government said was making a valuable contribution to tackling climate change.

A number of enhancements have been made to the FGS since it was introduced eight years ago.

Now the new consultation, available to complete online, aims to gain farmer and landowner insight to help guide the future development of the scheme.

As part of the current scheme, farmers can apply for support under eight categories: two for the creation of woodland and six for management of existing woodland.

The Scottish government said the consultation was an essential part of the policy making process.

"It gives us the opportunity to consider your opinion and expertise on a proposed area of work.

"We encourage participation in this consultation through the online questionnaire."