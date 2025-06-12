Scottish government told to stop 'vilifying' farmers in net zero drive

The Scottish government has been slammed for unfairly targeting farmers in the race to net zero, as new data reveals agriculture has slashed its emissions by 13% over the past 20 years.

Tim Eagle MSP, who is also a farmer, said the government must stop “vilifying” farmers in its drive to reach net zero by 2045, as figures reveal a drop in agricultural greenhouse gas emissions.

Official statistics show that emissions from the Scottish farming sector fell to 7.5 MtCO2e in 2023 – a slight decline on the previous year and marking a 13% reduction since 1990.

The data shows agriculture has consistently reduced its environmental footprint, even as other sectors continue to struggle.

The primary source of agricultural emissions remains enteric fermentation – the methane released by livestock – followed by emissions from soils and manure.

Despite these challenges, the sector has steadily improved its carbon efficiency, while other parts of the economy continue to increase emissions.

Transport remains Scotland’s largest emitting sector, and emissions from international aviation rose by 19% last year.

The figures come on the heels of a report from the Climate Change Committee (CCC), which called for a 30% reduction in red meat consumption to help Scotland meet its 2045 climate targets. The report was met with concern by rural groups.

Mr Eagle, who is the Scottish Conservative shadow rural affairs secretary and a sheep farmer from Buckie, said the narrative must change.

“For too long our farming sector has been on the receiving end of the Scottish government’s blame game for greenhouse gas emissions when these figures show a drop in the sector over the last two decades,” he said.

“I know the industry is eager to do their bit to tackle climate change and reduce emissions. It is nonsense for the Climate Change Committee to urge people to drop their red meat consumption and for livestock to be reduced.

“As this data highlights, it is wrong to vilify farmers, who are making great strides year-on-year to enhance their methods to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint.”

Mr Eagle also called on the government to ensure funding keeps pace with ambition.

“There now needs to be a guarantee from government that it will increase its agricultural budget to ensure this rate of reduction progresses into the future.”