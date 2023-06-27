Scottish government urged to help more farmers to integrate trees

Scottish farming bodies are calling on the government to issue more support to help farmers integrate trees, hedges and woodlands while maintaining food production.

The groups, which include NFU Scotland, Soil Association Scotland and Woodland Trust Scotland, say there are still significant barriers to making this more common.

They are calling on the Scottish government to make it easier for people to access funding options to integrate trees on farms and crofts.

Farmers and landowners need the process to be "more farmer-friendly" while "reducing red tape and bureaucracy".

More flexibility and options are also needed for smaller areas of planting, according to the three groups.

Andrew Connon, vice president NFU Scotland said: “The integration of trees on farms is not about land use change, it is about integrating trees, hedges and woodlands while maintaining agricultural production.

"While there are concerns from our members in relation to large scale woodland creation on agricultural land in Scotland, NFUS supports an integrated approach which prioritises the right tree in the right place.

"By removing the barriers associated with planting trees alongside agricultural production, we can ensure that the great many benefits of farming can continue while also delivering on food production, climate change and biodiversity.”

According to the groups, the Scottish government should provide adequate, accessible and flexible funding options to integrate trees on farms and crofts.

The government should also ensure there are non-competitive options that are not bound to a time-restricted application process.

And the process should be made easier for tenant farmers to access support.

Alastair Seaman, director of Woodland Trust Scotland, said there was demand for tailored, accessible schemes and advice.

However, there needed to be a "mechanism tailored to farmers and crofters".

He said: “We think more support should be made available through public grants to allow the well-planned integration of trees on farms and crofts alongside food production.

"Woodland Trust Scotland is delighted to collaborate with Soil Association Scotland and NFU Scotland to get this important message out.”