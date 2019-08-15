Scottish govt urged to increase BPS loan payments

Farmers must be able to access 100% of farm payment early, Scottish Conservatives say

Scottish government has been urged to increase Basic Payment Scheme loan payments to eligible farmers from 95 to 100 percent due to the adverse weather conditions.

The National Basic Payment Support Scheme enables loans to be made to farmers for up to 95 percent of their eventual farm payment.

But many farmers have been hit hard by the exceptionally wet weather Scotland endured over the last few weeks.

The Scottish Conservatives have said that for some farmers having access to the full 100 percent of their basic payment amount will make a crucial difference to their businesses.







A similar scheme in 2018 delivered payments worth more than a quarter of a billion pounds to over 13,500 farmers following adverse weather.

Donald Cameron, shadow rural economy secretary said: “While we, of course, welcome early payment of farm support Scottish agriculture continues to struggle with extremely challenging conditions this year.

“The changeable and exceptionally wet weather over the last few weeks has made these challenges particularly difficult.

“The Scottish Government must therefore ensure farmers have access to their entire basic farm payment early, and without penalty, so that they can weather this storm.”

He added: “If the government's IT system is working as it claims, then paying 100% should not be a problem, so long as there are no knock-on effects or overpayments.

“For some farmers that extra 5 percent will make a crucial difference to their farming operations.”

Loan letters will be issued in early September with payments beginning in early October.