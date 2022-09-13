Scottish growers urged to provide harvest yield and area details

Scottish growers are being encouraged to provide yield and area details from this harvest to inform industry engagement with the government.

Many parts of Scotland have completed harvest well ahead of schedule, and planting for 2023 harvest is well underway.

Now NFU Scotland is asking growers across the country to complete its 29th annual harvest survey.

Information is only needed on yields and crop area for barley, wheat, oats, oilseed rape and rye.

There is the added incentive that all those who complete the survey will be entered into a draw for a bottle of malt whisky, the nation’s premium product.

NFU Scotland’s crops policy manager, David Michie said: “The better informed we are about crop areas and yields, the better placed we are when we enter discussions with trade and governments.

"The results from this annual survey – the 29th annual survey undertaken by NFUS - will keep us informed and credible when speaking to government and industry."

He added: “We will use the online survey information to give policy and regional NFUS teams a better idea of what is happening across the country."

The online survey, which closes for responses on 7 October, should only take a few minutes to complete.

It comes after the NFU in England and Wales encouraged growers there to take part in its annual harvest survey to help build a detailed picture of yields.