Scottish land rich in natural capital now on market

A 1,200-acre area of Inverness-shire land rich in natural capital which holds potential for environmental projects has come to the market.

Saddle Hill near Inverness includes open heather moorland and deep peat, to Caledonian pines and rewilding opportunities,.

The property is set to appeal to investors trying to fulfil environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) responsibilities.

The sale includes a well-designed Caledonian pine scheme planted to imitate natural forest in 1999 and 2003.

The well-established pines will continue to enhance the landscape and improve habitat diversity, subject to appropriate management.

There is also further potential for some tree planting.

Jon Lambert, Partner at Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group, said he believed the sale would generate significant interest as it 'ticks all the boxes for natural capital'.

"Much of the current discussion in the land markets revolves around carbon capture, sustainability, carbon credits, net-zero, peatland restoration and afforestation, all as a result of global climate change."

Saddle Hill is home to red and black grouse, golden plover, lapwing, pipits, skylarks, birds of prey and roe and red deer.

The property also offers amenity with views north to the Beauly Firth and Ben Wyvis, three burns and a lochan.

Mr Lambert added: “The owners’ enlightened management efforts have enhanced this precious area of land but various opportunities remain for the purchaser to continue this approach and care for the land in a sustainable fashion.

“We are delighted to bring Saddle Hill to the market and it will be interesting to see how buyers react to the sale of this wonderful property."

Saddle Hill is on the market for offers over £950,000.