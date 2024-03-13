Scottish ministers approve increase in Quality Meat Scotland's levy

Scottish ministers have approved an increase in Quality Meat Scotland's levy rates following an extensive consultation with the industry.

A levy rise of 6.8% will be implemented for processors and producers from 1 April 2024, it has been confirmed today (13 March).

Thereafter, QMS has proposed that levy increases will revert to annual increases in line with the CPIH index.

It marks the first time that the organisation has requested a change to the levy in 13 years.

QMS is the public body responsible for promoting the Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb brands in the UK and PGI labelled Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb branded products abroad.

The quality assurance schemes run by QMS covers more than 90% of livestock farmed for red meat in Scotland.

Kate Rowell, chair of the organisation, said the levy increase would ensure its financial model remained sustainable.

She said: "We are pleased that ministers have approved the levy increase which will ensure continuation of the work that QMS has committed to prioritising for farmers and processors.

"The new rates will allow us to invest in our key activities underpinning our vision to make Scotland the choice for premium red meat, during a critical time for all businesses.

"QMS will continue to proactively engage with the whole red meat chain as we navigate the future together, and look forward to showcasing some of our new work streams over the coming months."

It comes after Defra ministers approved AHDB's levy increases in all four sectors it supports – pork, beef and lamb in England, dairy in GB, and cereals and oilseeds in the UK.

The new rates will also be implemented from April 2024.