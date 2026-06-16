Scottish pig farmers gain three-year Aldi supply boost

Scottish pig producers have received a three-year supply boost after Aldi Scotland extended its pork contract with Browns Food Group.

The renewed agreement covers fresh primary Scottish pork supply for all 113 Aldi stores in Scotland.

Browns Food Group, based in Dumfries and Galloway, supplies Aldi Scotland’s Scottish pork range, including pork chops, fillet, loin medallions, shoulder steaks, shoulder joints and 5% fat mince.

The agreement follows findings from NFU Scotland’s 2025-26 ShelfWatch report, published in February, which identified Aldi as the first supermarket to list fresh primary Scottish pork.

The report also found Aldi had one of the highest levels of Scottish pork sourcing among supermarkets, at 41%.

The extension comes at a challenging time for parts of the pig sector, with industry bodies calling for stronger sourcing commitments across the wider food supply chain.

While retailer support for British pigmeat has remained relatively stable, farming organisations have raised concerns that foodservice businesses remain more reliant on cheaper imports.

Longer-term supply agreements can give processors and producers greater certainty over demand, particularly in sectors facing cost pressures and market volatility.

Alan Leslie, buying director at Aldi Scotland, said: “Extending this partnership reflects Aldi’s long-term commitment to supporting Scotland’s pig producers and delivering high-quality Scottish pork to our customers.”

He said the renewed agreement gave Aldi confidence in the “consistency, standards and provenance” provided by Browns.

Wayne Godfrey, chief executive of Browns Food Group, said the company was proud of its ongoing Scottish pork supply into Aldi Scotland.

He said the renewed agreement came alongside the roll-out of the new Prime Scottish Pork logo across the market.

Mr Godfrey said the deal reinforced Aldi’s “steadfast commitment to the Scottish Pork industry.”

Quality Meat Scotland also welcomed the extension.

Tom Gibson, director of business development at QMS, said Aldi’s renewed sourcing agreement came as the new Prime Scottish Pork brand is being rolled out across Scotland.

He said the brand launch and refreshed visual identity could help drive sales of Scottish pork and support future growth for the pig sector.

Andrew Connon, president of NFU Scotland, said: “We warmly welcome Aldi Scotland’s renewed commitment to supporting Scottish pork producers through this extended contract.”

He said the deal was the type of outcome NFU Scotland had been pressing for through its retailer engagement work.

Mr Connon said stronger commitments to Scottish sourcing gave confidence to producers “at a time of significant pressure for the pig sector.”

He added that it was encouraging to see retailer engagement translate into “tangible support for Scotland’s pork industry.”

Aldi’s Scottish pork range is available across all 113 of its stores in Scotland.