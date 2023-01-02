Scottish roadshows showing new arable research to take place

Annual agronomy roadshows showcasing the latest arable research will take place at venues across Scotland this month.

The free one-day events will cover a range of topics relevant to farm businesses, as well as presenting the latest research in crop and soil management.

Speakers from SRUC and AHDB will show field trial results from the 2022 season to help inform farmers how variety, fertiliser and fungicide choices can be adjusted for the 2023 season.

One of the main topics of research work highlighted at the shows will look at the performance of individual fungicides and how this translates into adjustments to fungicide programmes.

Crop selection and variety performance, optimising fertiliser inputs and IPM planning will also be covered at the roadshows.

Crop choices and varieties that align with cereals markets are key to margins and, with world demand and prices high, a market update from experts putting the current market conditions into context is set to aid decision making.

A session led by AHDB on benchmarking figures will look at costs of production and crop yield to help attendees make better informed farming decisions by highlighting the profitability of different options.

Optimising soil health and crop nutrition plays a major role in boosting profits but also contributes to the industry’s journey to net zero.

Presenters will cover the latest research and advise on the products and management practices that are most effective, and the role of carbon in soils will also be explored.

Elsewhere, Scottish Quality Crops Ltd will discuss what its quality assurance scheme is doing to promote the value of Scottish produce to end-users, as well as the work it is doing to support its members in times of change.

The day will conclude with a presentation on precision agriculture from Scottish Arable Farm of the Year award winner, McGregor Farms, and a discussion from local farmers on their current farming practices.

Adrian James, of AHDB's Cereals & Oilseeds Scotland said: “The aim of the roadshows is to present the latest results from the independent crop research AHDB funds through its partners in Scotland.

"Our thought-provoking conversations, delivered via a range of speakers drawn from research, industry and farming, will offer expertise from all areas of agriculture.

"I encourage anyone with an interest in arable farming to attend so they can benefit from the valuable and practical information that we will be sharing to inform their farming decisions.”

Professor Fiona Burnett of SRUC explained that producing crops profitably and sustainably had never been more important.

"It is information on soil health and the role of carbon within soils that will help the arable industry strike the win wins for both profit and sustainability.

"Our roadshows will cover these hot topics and so much more and we hope people from across the supply chain in Scotland will attend.”

Where and when are the events?

The events are free to attend but numbers are limited, so those interested are told to book in advance to reserve a place.

• 10 January: Buccleuch Arms, Saint Boswells, Melrose TD6 0EW

• 12 January: Murrayshall Country House Hotel, Scone, Perth PH2 7PH

• 18 January: Thainstone House Hotel, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire AB51 5NT