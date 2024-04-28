Scottish sheep farmers receive funds to combat sea eagle attacks

Scottish sheep farmers who have lost livestock to sea-eagles will continue to receive support from the government for this year.

The Scottish government has allocated up to £400,000 to the Sea Eagle Management Scheme (SEMS) for 2024.

This aims to help sheep producers explore different management techniques and trial new prevention measures.

Farmers in receipt of financial support through long-term management agreements as part of the scheme have been assured payments will continue this year.

White-tailed sea eagles are a protected species that prey on sheep, particularly in western parts of Scotland.

Many farmers have experienced a significant year-on-year losses to the birds, particularly in areas where there is a lack of alternative prey.

As part of SEMS, farmers can receive between £500 up to £5,000 to help manage the effects of the species.

Scotland's Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said many farmers had experienced 'disruptive attacks' by sea eagles.

He said: “This funding is vital in balancing our efforts to protect Scotland’s natural environment with the needs of rural communities.

"They have expressed their frustrations and I fully understand both the mental and financial toll that eagle attacks are having on them and their businesses.

“I hope this news provides some much needed reassurance for farmers. I know that the support will help them to continue to find ways to mitigate against the effects of sea eagles on flocks.”

Robbie Kernahan, NatureScot’s director of green economy, welcomed the scheme's funding for the rest of this year.

"We recognise that white-tailed eagles can cause economic impacts to farms and crofts in some locations and are committed to continuing to run SEMS.

"We are currently working to get management agreements in place and will be in touch directly with those affected as soon as possible.”