Scottish sheep sector 'concerned' amid lynx reintroduction talks

The Scottish government must do more to protect the sheep sector following further discussion to reintroduce lynx to the countryside, industry leaders have said.

The potential for reintroducing lynx was debated in the Scottish parliament, after a motion by Scottish National Party (SNP) received cross-party support to engage this discussion.

The motion highlighted the case for the species’ return, and explained how its reintroduction could make Scotland’s natural world ‘richer and stronger.

This would be via a managed reintroduction, following appropriate assessments, the SNP said.

But the National Sheep Association (NSA) said protecting the people managing the environment, as well as the species at risk now, should be the priorities for the government.

NSA Scottish region coordinator, Grace Reid said: "NSA members have been at the sharp end of species reintroductions, from poor consultation processes, illegal releases, no management strategies, and no mitigation, exit or recognition of the impacts to farming businesses and livelihoods.

"We are increasingly concerned around the contradictions which could arise in government policy.”

As new UK wide farming policies are incentivising habitat creation, the NSA said it was 'short sighted' to be considering the release of a species that could "severely damage the biodiversity of existing habitats".

The body added that the argument that Lynx would only feed on deer was "not acceptable", warning there was "no doubt" sheep would be an easy target for predation.

Evidence has shown that some European sheep flocks continue to suffer disproportionately great losses due to lynx predation.

Ms Reid continued: “Those in favour of a reintroduction argue the UK has fallen behind in terms of species diversity.

"But there is a history of greater land use and land use change in Scotland than Europe has seen and therefore comparisons cannot be made between the UK and Europe due to the vast land scale and landscape differences.”