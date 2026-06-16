Scottish veg grower secures £10m expansion boost

A major Scottish vegetable grower is set to expand processing capacity after securing £10 million to invest in production facilities across its sites.

ESG Drysdale has received the funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland to support new and expanded production facilities in Scotland.

The investment will help increase processing capacity for vegetables supplied to major UK supermarkets, including crops grown across the Scottish Borders, Fife and Angus.

ESG Drysdale grows and packs vegetables including broccoli, cauliflower, cabbages, brussels sprouts, leeks and swede.

The company operates production and storage facilities across key vegetable-growing areas and combines domestic production with a network of partner growers to support year-round supply.

ESG Drysdale has been owned by East of Scotland Growers since 2023.

The co-operative specialises in crop planning, agronomy, harvest co-ordination and marketing for members.

The acquisition has given the business closer links to growers and more control over the route between farmers and retail customers.

Since joining the co-operative, ESG Drysdale has more than doubled turnover to over £50 million.

The growth has been driven by increased volumes, improved utilisation and a more diversified product mix.

The funding package includes support from Royal Bank of Scotland, Lombard and RBS Invoice Finance.

Investment in packing and processing capacity is increasingly important for fresh produce businesses as retailers look for consistent supply, efficient handling and reliable availability throughout the year.

For growers, closer links between production, packing and retail customers can help improve planning and reduce supply chain uncertainty.

John Inglis, commercial director at ESG Drysdale, said: “We’ve built strong momentum over the past two years, and this funding allows us to accelerate plans.”

He said the funding would allow the company to invest further in production facilities, improve efficiency and expand overall output.

Mr Inglis said the business also planned to broaden its crop range and strengthen relationships with key customers.

“Ultimately, this will support our focus on year-round, seed-to-shelf supply, helping us deliver consistent quality and availability from across our network of growers,” he said.

John Mills, relationship director for corporate banking at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “ESG Drysdale plays an important role in the Scottish agri-food sector and in supplying fresh produce to customers across the UK.”

He said the bank was supporting a business that was “strengthening resilience and creating a fairer, more direct link between farmers and key customers.”