Seasonal farm worker wage to revert to National Living Wage

The seasonal worker scheme wage will revert to the National Living Wage (NLW), Defra has announced, with the NFU calling the move a 'great relief' for growers.

During the recent NFU Conference, Farming Minister Mark Spencer said the seasonal worker scheme wage would be removed, meaning that workers' pay will revert to the NLW.

Introduced in April 2022, a 60p per hour wage increase was included for seasonal farm workers as part of the seasonal worker scheme (SWS).

The NFU explained that the move left growers facing a 13.5 percent year-on-year wage inflation.

The union had raised concerns during 2022 around the lack of clarity surrounding the wage increase, as well as the short notice of the changes.

Growers only had a few weeks to adapt during a time when the sector was facing unprecedented challenges, the NFU said.

Responding to the government's new move, NFU Deputy President Tom Bradshaw it would come as a 'great relief' to growers, as labour is one of the sector's highest costs.

“Growers need confidence to continue producing food for the nation”, Mr Bradshaw said.

“We worked with government to provide evidence to demonstrate the impact further wage inflation in 2023 would have on the decline of domestic horticulture production.”

While the announcement has been welcomed by the sector, he warned that a number of aspects of the scheme could be improved.

He explained: "Not least the length of the scheme which currently only has two more seasons to run, but growers will at least have some certainty for the year ahead."