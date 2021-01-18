Seasonal farm workers must take Covid test before arrival

Seasonal workers coming to England to work on farms must now take a Covid-19 test 48 to 74 hours before departure date, government guidance says.

Advice has been updated for seasonal agricultural workers coming to England to pick fruit and vegetables on farms, and their employers.

The government has closed all travel corridors from Monday (18 January) due to rising cases of Covid-19 and concern over new variants.

All travellers, including farm workers, arriving in the UK have to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test to be allowed entry.

"You will not be allowed to enter the UK if you receive a positive test result," Defra said in its updated guidance.

Before workers travel, they should fill in the Passenger Locator Form with their journey, contact details and the address at the farm where they will work and live.

"You must provide these details up to 48 hours before you arrive in England," Defra added.

"You’ll need to prove at UK border controls that you are a seasonal agricultural worker under the Seasonal Workers Pilot Scheme."

The government has said the travel corridor closure will be in force until at least 15 February.