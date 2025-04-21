Seaweed project aims to cut fertiliser use in UK farming

A new project is exploring how seaweed-based biostimulants could enhance soil health and boost nutrient efficiency in crops, potentially reducing the need for conventional fertilisers.

As part of it, researchers are investigating the use of low-energy sugar kelp extracts as part of a biologically driven approach to nutrient management.

The focus is on how these extracts can improve plant resilience, optimise soil microbiology, and reduce reliance on mineral fertilisers such as nitrogen and phosphate.

It is being led by Scottish firm Algapelago Marine Ltd, in collaboration with Atlantic Mariculture Ltd, the UK Agri-Tech Centre and the James Hutton Institute.

Dr Gordon McDougall, research leader at the Hutton, said: “We are delighted to bring our expertise in seaweed biochemistry, biostimulants and crop trials to this important research project.

"Understanding how these novel low-energy seaweed extracts can maintain or improve crop yield whilst altering the soil microbiota and reducing inputs of nitrogen and phosphate fertilisers could provide new approaches for greener agriculture.”

The project will build on previous studies, including earlier research into kelp extracts for use in both soil and livestock applications.

Initial findings suggest that seaweed extracts can significantly increase microbial diversity in the soil, supporting better nutrient cycling and enhanced crop performance.

Field trials will be a key component of the research, designed to quantify the impact of the extracts on nutrient use efficiency (NUE) under reduced nitrate and phosphate conditions.

Researchers will assess crop yield responses, nitrogen and phosphorus uptake, and changes in microbial community structure in the soil.

Luke Ansell, head of operations at Algapelago Marine Ltd, emphasised the project’s potential to fill critical knowledge gaps.

He said: "The project aims to address data gaps and build the evidence case for the role of cultivated seaweed extracts in modern crop production.

"It will test the hypothesis that sugar kelp extracts can improve plant nutrient use efficiency here in the UK.”

The project aims to strengthen the case for integrating cultivated seaweed into UK agriculture, supporting both environmental goals and rural economic development.

By establishing an innovative supply chain centred around seaweed cultivation, researchers say the initiative could create new job opportunities in coastal communities and move away from seasonal employment patterns common in marine industries.