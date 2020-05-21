Second man dies after farm water buffalo incident

A 19-year-old man is the second person to have died following the incident on 5 May

A teenager has died after a water buffalo attacked three people on a farm in Monmouthshire, which also claimed the life of his father.

The 19-year-old is believed to be Peter Jump, the son of Ralph Jump, who was killed in the incident on 5 May.

Police officers were called to the farm, the site of a buffalo milk soap business, at Gwehelog, near Usk, south east Wales.

Ralph Jump, aged 57, was pronounced dead at the scene while his son was taken hospital by air ambulance after suffering critical injuries.







A woman, 22, also suffered a serious leg injury.

The water buffalo was subsequently destroyed by authorities.

A spokesperson for Gwent police said: “A 19-year-old man from the Gwehelog area was taken to the University Hospital for Wales by the Welsh air ambulance after sustaining critical injuries.

"He subsequently died in hospital. Gwent police has launched an investigation into this incident and it remains ongoing.”

Each year a number of people are killed or injured in incidents involving livestock.

Last year, farmers were told to pay closer attention to health and safety after concerns were raised over recent livestock handling incidents.