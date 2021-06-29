Second series of Clarkson's Farm 'in pipeline', reports say

Clarkson's Farm will reportedly hit TV screens again for a second season following the huge success of the debut series.

Jeremy Clarkson's new farming series first aired on 11 June on Amazon Prime, and it has turned out to be one of the service's most popular programmes.

The show follows the former Top Gear presenter through his first year of farming as he contends with the day to day challenges on his 1,000-acre Oxfordshire farm.

Speaking to FarmingUK before the show first aired, Clarkson explained that he wanted to present British farming in a different light.

Now a source has told The Sun that a second series of the hugely popular show is a 'no brainer'.

“Jeremy is Amazon’s golden boy and a new series is already in the pipeline," the source said to the newspaper.

“It’s rated five stars on Amazon and has a 9.3 rating on IMDB, which is practically unheard of.

“It means Jeremy’s fellow farmers Kaleb, ‘Cheerful’ Charlie and Gerald will all be in front of cameras on the farm again.”

Earlier this month, Jeremy Clarkson said that he was taken aback by how difficult farming really was.

“In my mind, you put seeds in the ground, weather happens, and food grows, but that is simply not true, it is a very, very complex business," he said.

“I know of no profession that requires you to be so multi-abled. You have to understand soil, weather, and science.

"You have to be a mechanic, a midwife, an agronomist, and a water diviner. You also have to be a gambler."