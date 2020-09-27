Second walker killed by cows within fortnight

A police investigation is ongoing following the death of Malcom Flynn and the force is attempting to trace a number of witnesses (Photo: Northumbria Police)

Police have made an 'urgent' appeal for witnesses after a walker was killed by cows, the second such incident to occur within a fortnight.

The incident happened on Friday 11 September near Thirlwall Castle and Gisland in Northumberland, Northumbria Police said.

Malcolm Flynn, 72, was seriously injured after he was charged by cows. He later died of his injuries.

"We've launched an urgent witness appeal after the tragic death of a Northumberland walker," police said.

"At 11.45am on Sept 11 we received a report 72yo Malcolm Flynn had been seriously injured after he was charged by cows.

"If you can help call 101 or get in touch via our website, quoting log 387 110920."

It comes after a school deputy headteacher died after he was seriously injured by cows while out walking on farmland in North Yorkshire.

David Clark, deputy head of Richmond School, was injured by cows in a field near Richmond at 7.30pm on Monday 21 September.

Emergency services, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service, were called to the scene of the incident.

The NFU explains that livestock attacks on the public are 'very rare' given the thousands of walkers who enjoy the countryside every year.

But it adds that it is 'important' that walkers are aware of risks from livestock and to take precautions to reduce the chances of any incident.

The NFU says: “Remember that it is a working environment where animals graze. Walkers should be mindful of their surroundings to fully enjoy the experience.

“Be vigilant, especially on entering a field or where you cannot see the whole field, and try to stay away from animals and to be aware of their movements

"In the spring it’s especially important to be sympathetic to farm animals rearing their young and give them space.”