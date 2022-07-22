Sector 'deeply concerned' after UK-Australia FTA passes without debate

Farm leaders have raised deep concerns after the first post-Brexit trade agreement passed through parliament without proper scrutiny.

The Australian-UK trade deal has gone through its scrutiny phase without MPs having a chance to have their say on behalf of constituents.

The free trade agreement now moves to ratification by ministers in the autumn, despite multiple pledges that there would be a debate first.

Since day one, farming groups have warned that the sector would be sacrificed for greater national economic gains elsewhere.

The government’s own departmental advice also concluded that the Australia deal would cause a £94m hit to the farming industry.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) said it was 'highly disappointing' to see the deal pass parliamentary scrutiny, and it could also 'damage public trust'.

The body had submitted a detailed response to the trade deal, highlighting the differences, issues and poor opportunity it would provide for UK producers.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said: "It is desperately disappointing [the government] is prepared to risk our sector being damaged just at a time when food security is finally recognised as being important.

“There are still too many decision makers whose solution to food security is to simply be wealthy enough, and have enough trade agreements, to feed ourselves from around the world."

He added: "The conflicting views of different government departments on the subject of farming, food, and trade has still not been resolved.

"The decision not to allow proper scrutiny will undermine even further the confidence of farmers in the governments trade policy.”

In October 2021 the then International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, who is now a contender for prime minister, said the deal would go through a scrutiny process.

The International Trade Committee would scrutinise and produce a report to parliament, with a debate taking place, she explained.

There was also going to be an opportunity to block trade deals that were contested. The commitment was to have a full 21 days to scrutinise the final text.

But Mr Stocker said the government had "betrayed the farming industry". “It is extremely disappointing, especially considering this is an FTA that already puts British farming in a precarious position, and in particular sheepmeat producers.

"The new deals with Australia and New Zealand combined give the theoretic possibility of these countries supplying the UKs total sheepmeat consumption," he said.