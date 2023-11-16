Senedd member tells farmers hit by bTB to 'find another business'

Rural campaigners have demanded a public apology from Labour Senedd member Joyce Watson after she told struggling dairy farmers hit by bovine TB to 'find another business'.

The 'insulting' comments came during an update on bovine TB cases from Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths on Wednesday (15 November).

Ms Griffiths said that while cases were continuing to decline, additional testing requirements for the Low and Intermediate risk areas of Wales would be needed.

Speaking after, Joyce Watson said: “We’re talking about a rethink, minister. Have you looked at any farms that have perpetual TB status and have you considered the question of whether those particular farms should be dairy farms at all?

"Because if it is the case that they are in perpetual TB infection status, surely they need to find another business.”

Speaking outside the Senedd in Cardiff following the comments, Countryside Alliance Wales accused Ms Watson of “gravely insulting rural communities and lacking in compassion”.

The group's director Rachel Evans said: "Despite representing a significant dairy farming community, she offers no compassion for those struggling families who suffer daily from anxiety and distress because of TB."

As a regional member of the Senedd for Mid Wales, Ms Watson represents a significant number of dairy farming businesses.

The Mid Wales region includes the two significant cattle farming areas of Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.

Together these counties had a total of 2,898 cattle herds in the 12 months to June 2023, figures show.

In that period 789,387 cattle were tested for bovine TB and, as a result, 5,103 cattle were culled.

Ms Evans said: "Rather than act as their voice in the Senedd, Ms Watson has opted to throw them under the bus and seems content with seeing this significant industry collapsing.

“As a bare minimum, Joyce Watson must offer a full public apology and she should take the time that’s clearly needed to meet with struggling dairy farmers in the region that she should be privileged to represent”.

NFU Cymru has also written to the MS to underline the anger caused by the comments to farming families across the country who are affected by bTB.

She has been invited to spend a day learning about the Pembrokeshire Bovine TB Project, and to meet some of the farming families who are working to rid the countryside of bTB.

The project is led by local farmers and vets seeking to find solutions to this disease within the constraints that have been set by Welsh Government policy decisions.