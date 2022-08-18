SEPA reinstates water abstraction licences for Eden but bans Tweed

Scottish authorities have reinstated surface water abstraction licences in the Eden catchment in Fife, but also confirmed that licences for those abstracting from the River Tweed will be suspended.

For vegetable growers in North Fife, the reinstatement of abstraction licences after a week of wet weather will likely come as a huge relief.

However, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency's (SEPA) suspension of licenses in the Tweed will be of significant concern for vegetable growers in the Scottish Borders.

SEPA said it was committed to constantly reviewing water flows and altering licencing arrangements as quickly as possible.

NFU Scotland’s Horticulture Chair Iain Brown, who grows soft fruit and broccoli, said vegetable growers in Fife would now be saved from financial losses.

However, he said the union opposed blanket abstraction bans, and that highly vulnerable crops such as broccoli, cauliflower and lettuce should be prioritised to support food production.

"The situation remains incredibly fragile," Mr Brown said, "We continue to seek a way to allow irrigation to continue for the crops most at risk when water is unavailable."

Irrigating at reduced rates to prevent complete crop failure has been permitted by authorities in the past.

But Mr Brown said the situation was still 'incredibly concerning' for growers who relied on water abstraction.

“Those who abstract from the River Tweed are now in the daunting position of seeing their licences suspended and the catastrophic consequences that may have for their vegetable crops.

"We will continue to work with our members in the area to support them at this worrying time."

Those who abstract from the Tyne have also been placed on notice that water levels are still falling, and, without rainfall, there is the potential for abstraction licence suspension in the future.