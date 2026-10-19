Seven charged over alleged unfit meat supply and animal cruelty

Seven men have appeared in court accused of conspiring to supply unfit meat following an extensive food crime investigation, with two also facing animal cruelty charges.

Seven men from Wales and London have been charged with conspiracy to supply unfit meat following an investigation by the Food Standards Agency's (FSA) National Food Crime Unit.

The defendants appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court on 14 October, where two of the men also faced animal cruelty charges relating to allegations of causing an animal to suffer.

All seven have been sent to Southwark Crown Court for a further hearing on 11 November 2026 and remain on unconditional bail.

The charges follow what the FSA described as a lengthy and complex investigation into suspected criminal activity involving meat.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that all seven men had been charged with conspiring to supply unfit meat.

Tudor Organ, 30, and William Organ, 54, both from Carmarthen, face additional animal cruelty charges alleging that they carried out an act which caused an animal to suffer.

The other defendants are Simon Jones, 36, from Carmarthen, and David Hird, 29, from Ceredigion, who appeared alongside the two men by video link.

Richard Agyemang, 58, Amjad Buttar, 58, and Abdul Rahman, 56, all based in London, attended the hearing in person.

Neil Castle, deputy head of the FSA's National Food Crime Unit, confirmed that the case followed a lengthy investigation carried out by specialist food crime investigators.

The unit is continuing to work with the CPS as criminal proceedings progress.

Dean Quick, from the CPS's Serious Economic Organised Crime and International Directorate, said prosecutors had assessed whether there was sufficient evidence to bring charges and whether pursuing proceedings was in the public interest.

He confirmed that the CPS had worked closely with the National Food Crime Unit throughout the investigation.

The official announcement did not identify the type of meat involved in the alleged conspiracy or establish whether any unfit products had reached consumers.

Further details of the alleged animal cruelty offences were also not provided.

The CPS stressed that the proceedings remain active and that all seven defendants are entitled to a fair trial.

The case is due to return to Southwark Crown Court on 11 November.