Seven in court over suspected hare coursing on farmland

Seven men have been charged following a suspected hare coursing incident in Wiltshire, in a case highlighting the continued impact of rural crime on farming communities.

Police were called in the early hours of Saturday (25 April) to reports of three vehicles coursing across farmland near Ludgershall.

One vehicle was stopped after a pursuit on the A303 in Hampshire, while another was later found abandoned.

Officers arrested seven individuals after discovering dead hares, lurcher dogs and equipment linked to poaching inside the vehicles.

All seven have been charged with being equipped for searching for or pursuing hares with dogs. They have been bailed to appear before Salisbury Magistrates’ Court in August.

Hare coursing remains a serious issue in rural areas, often linked to criminal damage, trespass and intimidation of landowners, as well as wider organised criminal activity. Incidents can leave farmers facing damaged crops, broken fencing and significant disruption to their businesses.

Police said the arrests form part of ongoing efforts to tackle rural crime and protect farming communities.

Superintendent Conway Duncan said: “We recognise the impact crimes like hare coursing have on our rural and farming communities.”

He added that officers will “take robust action against those responsible” and urged the public to report incidents immediately. “If you see hare coursing taking place, ring 999 to report a crime in progress.”

The latest case comes amid increased enforcement activity, with officers recently disrupting more than 50 suspected poachers and hare coursers during a major operation in Cambridgeshire involving drones, air support and roadblocks.

In a separate case, two men were fined and banned for a decade after admitting hare coursing on farmland in Lincolnshire, as courts and police step up efforts to tackle wildlife crime.

Police say they will continue using specialist resources and court orders to disrupt offending, protect wildlife and reassure farming communities.

The case serves as a reminder of the ongoing threat posed by rural crime, with farmers continuing to face damage, financial loss and uncertainty as a result of illegal activity on their land.