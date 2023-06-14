Several men and two abattoirs fined thousands after three investigations

Several men and two abattoirs have been fined thousands following three Food Standards Agency (FSA) investigations into offences under animal welfare regulations.

At Crewe Magistrate Court on 3 May 2023, guilty pleas were made by the defendants to a total of 25 charges, with slaughterhouse operator G and GB Hewitt Ltd fined £19,500.

The legislation around the slaughter of animals is strict to ensure animals are humanely treated in the lead up to their slaughter.

Six men who worked there were sentenced for animal welfare offences including, in some cases, causing avoidable pain, distress or suffering to animals.

The case came about following undercover footage from an animal welfare organisation.

In a second recent case, on 22 May, at Birmingham Magistrates Court, a Midlands abattoir was fined for breaking the law on the treatment of animals by causing avoidable pain, distress or suffering.

Magistrates fined Leansale Ltd £10,000, and they must pay costs of?£500 and a surcharge of £190.

The FSA monitors animal welfare at approved slaughterhouses in England and Wales by ensuring they are compliant with all specific requirements in animal welfare legislation.

Slaughterhouses in England where live animals are present should by law be covered by CCTV, and operators are required to give authorised FSA staff access to the footage.

In the final case, on 25 May at Warrington Magistrates Court, Charles Morphet, a director of C S Morphet and Sons Ltd, a red meat abattoir in Cheshire, was found guilty of one offence of handling animals without having a valid certificate.

Mr Morphet was fined £180 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £500.

Junior Johnson, director of operations for the FSA, said the agency welcomed the outcome of these cases as this should act as a deterrent to others.

"We monitor standards of animal welfare and all staff are instructed to take prompt enforcement action where breaches are identified.

"We’re working with partner agencies and industry to continuously improve animal welfare.”

Senior Crown Prosecutor Maqsood Khan, of CPS Mersey Cheshire said: “These convictions show that any breach of these standards set out in law will be prosecuted by the Crown Prosecution Service whenever our legal test is met.

“We hope these cases highlight the importance of the humane treatment of animals in our food production.”