Sexed semen sales surpass conventional for first time

Sexed semen has become popular in recent years due to improvements in reliability

British farmers are buying more sexed dairy semen than conventional semen for the first time ever, according to a new survey.

In the 12 months to March 2020, sales of sexed semen made up 51.3% of all dairy semen sales, up from 31.9% the previous year.

The increase reflects a sharp upwards trend over the past three years as sales of sexed semen were only 17.9% in 2017.

Marco Winters, AHDB head of animal genetics, said sexed semen had become popular in recent years due to improvements in reliability and more competitive prices.







"It’s a good option for farmers looking to breed replacements from their best cows and lift their overall herd performance,” he added.

AHDB's survey of breeding companies also showed an increase in the proportion of beef semen sales, which made up 47.6% of total semen sales, almost double the amount from 2015.

“With fewer cows needed for replacements, more cows can be served for beef to produce more saleable animals,” continued Mr Winters.

“Producers should use AHDB’s herd genetic report to understand their herd’s potential and make more informed breeding decisions targeting the best cows to breed replacements from.”

AHDB and NFU published a national dairy calf strategy earlier this year, which aims to eliminate calf euthanasia by 2023 and increase the number of male calves entering the beef supply chain.

Jenny Gibbons, AHDB animal health & welfare senior scientist, said substantial progress had been made over recent years.

"We welcome the uplift in the use of sexed dairy and beef semen, which demonstrates the industry’s commitment to address the bull calf issue.”