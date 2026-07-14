SFI26 Window 1 funding hits 75% as farmers urged to act

Farmers are being warned not to delay Sustainable Farming Incentive applications after Defra confirmed that three-quarters of the first-window budget has already been allocated.

The department said on Monday evening (13 July) that the estimate was based on applications received so far, leaving around a quarter of the Window 1 budget unallocated.

Applications for SFI26 began strongly before settling at a steady rate within the range of uptake scenarios expected by Defra.

However, officials warned that funding was becoming increasingly limited and encouraged eligible farmers who intend to apply during Window 1 to act quickly.

Defra said applicants should “submit your application as soon as possible”.

It added: “With a significant proportion of the available budget now allocated, funding is becoming more limited.”

Farmers have also been urged to check their digital maps before starting an application, as missing parcels, incorrect areas or inaccurate land covers could prevent them from proceeding.

Rural Payments service records must include every land parcel intended for the SFI26 application, with the correct areas and land covers shown.

Those requiring amendments should use the Rural Payments service to ask the Rural Payments Agency to update their maps as soon as possible.

Applicants must also have at least three hectares of agricultural land recorded, otherwise they will be unable to begin an application.

Defra advised farmers to complete the preparation checks listed in section seven of the SFI26 scheme rules and guidance before submitting.

The department said it would continue monitoring the remaining funding and publish another update if the Window 1 budget becomes fully allocated and the application window closes.

Eligible farmers who miss Window 1 will have another opportunity to apply when Window 2 opens, which Defra expects to happen in September.