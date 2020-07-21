Sheep burned alive and deliberately run over in 'horrific' incident

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for more information after the 'horrific' incident

*Warning - this article contains a graphic image*

Police are searching for more information after a vehicle drove onto a farm and ran over sheep, resulting in three dead and eight others missing.

Lincolnshire Police said they were investigating a 'horrific' incident that had caused 'much upset' to the farmer.

The incident was reported to have taken place between Friday 17 July and Saturday 18 July at Surfleet Marsh, in between Surfleet and Fosdyke.







The force believes a 4X4 entered a field and ran over three of the resident sheep. One sheep died as a result of the collision.

One of the other two injured sheep was set on fire while it was still alive, Lincolnshire Police added.

This sheep, along with the other injured sheep, had to be put to sleep.

The incident comes just days after North Wales Police reported a disturbing case of sheep cruelty involving teenage boys.

Wildlife crime officer, PC Martin Green said the Lincolnshire case was likely a deliberate act: "We are carrying out investigations to bring the offenders to justice.

“We believe a 4X4 was driven into the field where the sheep were kept sometime between Friday and Saturday

(Photo: Lincolnshire Police)

"Three of the flock were knocked down and have sadly died," PC Green added.

The farmer also reported eight sheep missing. Lincolnshire Police said the animals could have been chased into the River Welland or they may have been stolen.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation," PC Green continued.

"Any information no matter how insignificant it may seem, may help us to investigate this cruel act and identify those responsible.”

Lincolnshire Police would like to hear from any witnesses, anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area or anyone who has dashcam footage.

Those with more information can email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 168 of July 18 in the subject box, or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 168 of July 18.