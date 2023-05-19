Sheep farmer hailed for 'unwavering work' in protecting native breeds

A Welsh sheep farmer, author, and campaigner has been recognised for his "unwavering work" to promote and protect Britain’s native sheep breeds.

Bob Kennard, from mid-Wales, has been presented with the National Sheep Association (NSA) Bob Payne Unsung Hero Award for 2022.

He was recognised for his work on several key projects that have helped to promote artisan sheep meat products, as well as ensuring the continued consumption of mutton.

The Welsh sheep producer helped spearhead the ‘Make More of Mutton’ initiative, a scheme supported by King Charles.

As well as this, Bob has been "relentless" in his campaign to ensure the future of small, independent abattoirs, the NSA's judges said.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said: “There couldn’t be a more worthy winner of the NSA’s 2022 Bob Payne Memorial Award for our unsung hero than Bob Kennard.

"Bob has worked tirelessly and well beyond expectations on our work to create opportunities for, and to ensure a future for Britain’s native sheep breeds through NSA’s work on the British Heritage Sheep project.

"We still have a long way to go with this initiative, but it holds huge potential in my opinion, and when it starts really bearing fruit it will be down to Bob’s tenacity, commitment, and determination.”

Bob’s career has seen him working in the meat industry for years, including the development of one of the first organic meat businesses in the UK.

With his business entirely dependent on small local abattoirs, he was soon alerted to the difficulties they faced as an increasing number closed due to spiralling costs.

This led Bob to write a report highlighting their dramatic decline for the Soil Association and a subsequent follow up report with the Sustainable Food Trust.

His work in this area continues as small abattoir numbers are still declining.

Bob also worked in the promotion of mutton and is now involved in the British Heritage Sheep project, promoting the UK’s diversity of sheep meat, particularly the native breeds.

On receiving the award, he said: “I feel very honoured to have been given the NSA Bob Payne award. I am proud to have been involved with NSA through my work.

"NSA supports so many sheep farmers, and helps the industry in so many ways, often unseen."