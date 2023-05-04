Sheep sector in spotlight as part of King Charles' Coronation

The British sheep sector will be heavily showcased as part of the Coronation celebrations, with the King being a strong advocate for lamb and mutton.

King Charles' support for British sheep farmers and his passion for lamb and mutton are well documented.

Thousands of finely crafted woollen military uniforms will feature in the celebrations, and lamb will be a feature ingredient on the official Coronation menu.

In 2004, the King, alongside the sheep sector, launched the Mutton Renaissance campaign, which promoted the eating of quality mutton.

The campaign brought farmers, abattoirs, chefs and retailers together and set minimum standards for ‘Renaissance mutton’ ensuring its eating quality and traceability.

It is also reported that the King regularly requests sustainably produced sheep meat be served in his royal residences.

And it is lamb, used in a recipe from celebrity chef Ken Hom, that is to be enjoyed as part of the Coronation menu.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) said it "comes as no surprise" to see the sector feature heavily in the Coronation celebrations.

The body said the sustainable farming methods used to rear sheep in the UK were "in tune with the King’s environmental values".

"It has produced sheep breeds that are adapted to their local conditions and so maintain and enhance that environment for us all to enjoy," the NSA said.

"This celebration of sustainability, agricultural heritage and culture are also key elements of the British Heritage Sheep project, run by NSA."

Bob Kennard, from the project said King Charles’ support for British lamb and mutton had shared a positive message on behalf of the farming community.

"His Majesty has also championed small local abattoirs, which have been in long-term decline, yet are essential to the short supply chains which enable farmers to tell the story of their meat," he said.

"His awareness of rural issues such as this will be highly appreciated by the communities living in these areas”

King Charles is also a Patron of the Campaign for Wool, and as highlighted by this campaign, wool will be a feature of many parts of the Coronation.

It comes after AHDB analysts predicted a significant surge in sales of red meat and dairy in the next few days.

AHDB senior retail insight manager, Kim Heath said: “Even adhoc events such as the King’s Coronation provides an excellent opportunity to boost sales of both red meat and dairy.”