Sheep farmers back heritage drive to preserve native breeds

The National Sheep Association (NSA) says its British Heritage Sheep project is transforming how consumers discover lamb, hogget and mutton, by championing breed diversity and full traceability.

The British Heritage Sheep (BHS) project aims to highlight the unique qualities of sheepmeat based on breed, age and grazing environment.

It also seeks to address the lack of differentiation in retail outlets, where lamb is often presented as a single product despite the wide range of varieties available.

A key feature of the NSA's initiative is a free online directory, hosted on the BHS website, that connects consumers with farmers and butchers offering fully traceable lamb, hogget and mutton.

By listing producers and their native breeds, farming locations and awards, the directory encourages shoppers to explore new flavours and support traditional farming practices.

With supermarkets rarely offering detailed provenance, demand for variety has opened up opportunities for butchers and farmers, who are increasingly reaching customers through the platform.

Bob Kennard, director of British Heritage Sheep, said: "We hope the initiative awakens more consumers to the wide variety of native-breed sheep meat which is available, often directly from the farmer, and most available by mail order.

"By stating the age (lamb, hogget or mutton), the breed and the countryside where the sheep are reared, people can explore this fascinating variety.

"It is now established that there is a genuine variety of flavours between British native breeds of sheep, particularly in older animals.”

Mr Kennard also stressed that supporting the scheme could help safeguard rare breeds, as some native breeds take longer to mature and have slightly different shapes than the standard supermarket offering.

He said: "By buying BHS sheep meat direct from farmers, consumers will help these breeds survive and enable the continuation of traditional ways of farming which preserve the priceless gene pool of our ancient breeds.”

The NSA believes the BHS directory reinforces the themes of next month's Love Lamb Week, which celebrates the diversity, quality and traceability of British sheepmeat.

By highlighting the stories, breeds and landscapes behind every cut, the campaign champions lamb’s versatility and nutritional value while promoting the farmers and communities that produce it.

Nicola Noble, NSA project manager, said: “The meat traceability project embraces the British Heritage Sheep concept that different sheep breeds, aged animals and the environment they graze in all contribute to the sheepmeat taste experience.

"So this Love Lamb Week, welcome sheepmeat diversity to the table, and make it a regular tradition.”