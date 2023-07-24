Sheep farmers face 'heightened risk' of dog attacks this summer

Dog walkers are being urged to put their pets on leads when out in the countryside during the summer holidays, as farmers are warned of a 'heightened risk' of attacks.

As peak summer holiday season arrives, the National Sheep Association (NSA) is encouraging holidaymakers to look at the risk posed by their pet dogs to livestock.

An increasing number of holiday makers choosing to stay in the UK during summer has, in recent years, resulted in increased attacks.

According to NFU Mutual, farm animals worth £1.8m were severely injured or killed by dogs last year - a 50% increase.

The NSA says some dog owners are not familiar with the area in which they are holidaying, and therefore unaware that sheep and cattle could be grazing nearby.

"It is crucially important that dog owners must be aware of the serious issue of sheep worrying by dogs," said the body's chief executive, Phil Stocker.

"Please keep your dog on a lead whenever there is a chance sheep could be nearby and avoid walking closely to them if at all possible.

"You may not consider your dog capable of causing physical injury to another animal but barking and chasing are instinctive responses that will cause great stress to sheep.

"Unfortunately in many cases, this also leads to physical attacks causing pain and suffering and in the worst incidents even death.”

It follows alarming findings from a survey by the NSA that showed the sector was experiencing an increasing occurrence of dog attacks.

In the survey of more than 300 sheep farmers, 70% had experienced a sheep worrying attack in the past 12 months.

On average, three sheep deaths were reported each year per farmer as a result of dog attacks.

Another recent survey, by NFU Mutual, found that despite 64% of the public admitting their dogs chase animals, almost half believe theirs was not capable of injuring livestock.

Nearly two thirds of owners (64%) say they let their dog roam off-lead in the countryside. However, almost four in ten (39%) admit that their pets do not always come back when called.

In England, the Midlands was the worst-hit region by cost, with dog attacks on livestock costing an estimated £313,000, followed by the South West (£273,000).

Mr Stocker said sheep farmers across the UK had suffered an increase in sheep worrying attacks by dogs over recent years.

"It is every dog’s instinct to chase, even if they are usually obedient," he said, "Chasing of sheep by dogs can do serious damage through stress and injury.

"Many sheep fleeing from dogs are often killed or seriously injured by their panicked attempts to escape."

The NSA has produced a range of signage that sheep farmers can display in an effort to alert walkers to the presence of nearby livestock.