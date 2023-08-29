Sheep farmers told to reduce disease risks as breeding sales begin

Sheep farmers are being encouraged to reduce risks of disease transmission when buying in replacement stock as the breeding sales season begins.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) is encouraging more responsible and trustworthy trade, while highlighting the risks to farmers.

The body says it has 'lost count' of the number of farmers that have unsuspectedly bought in diseases to their flocks when purchasing replacements.

Awareness of some risks of bought in stock such as foot disease and anthelmintic resistance of certain parasites is well known, with advice on methods to reduce these risks, such as effective quarantine procedures.

But whilst those risks are considered, the risk of introducing iceberg diseases such as MV, OPA, and Border Disease, which can cause serious and expensive problems, are still frequently ignored by many.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said this was all about reducing the risks rather than any guarantees of ‘disease free’ status.

He said: "It will surely be a matter of time before more suppliers of breeding stock are providing some indication of the disease status of the stock they are selling.”

The industry body is recommending sheep producers to take further steps when sourcing breeding stock this year.

The NSA says that buying from the same trusted farms repeatedly is a good place to start, if there is confidence that previous stock has been trouble free and has held body condition well.

If the seller isn’t part of a health scheme or has not done any screening, the NSA says it is advisable for the purchaser to do random blood tests when the sheep arrive home and whilst still in isolation.

Buying ewe lambs and running them on in isolation also gives breathing space to identify problems before mixing with the main flock.

Mr Stocker said: “Considering the risks and taking a few reasonable steps to protect the home flock, and your investment, is a good place to start, and quarantining and testing both females and males is advisable.

“I realise some breeding sheep producers might find these comments challenging, but I can definitely foresee a time when it becomes the norm to give some indication of health status.

"I also realise how hard it is as a producer of breeding stock to test and receive some unwelcome results -this can be costly and damage reputations, but taking responsible action is surely better to protect reputations and business in the longer term.

"For buyers and sellers, this is without doubt an area where a good conversation with your sheep vet can pay dividends.

"We have established health monitoring schemes such as those run by the Premium Sheep and Goat Health Scheme, and now we have support schemes such as the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway in England, and similar approaches in devolved nations."