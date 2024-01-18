Sheep farmers urged to access support amid 'impactful' disease outbreaks

Sheep farmers are being encouraged to seek support if they need it as cases of bluetongue and Schmallenberg virus continue to add pressure on the sector.

Concerns from bluetongue (BTV) and Schmallenberg viruses (SBV) have caused difficulty for many this year already, the National Sheep Association (NSA) said.

The two 'impactful and devastating' diseases, both spread by biting midges, are a 'cause for worry' amongst sheep farmers in several parts of the country.

Bluetongue was grabbing most of the headlines at end of 2023, being seen as a big risk for the future.

Positive cases continue to be found in and around the temporary control zones, located in Kent and Norfolk.

The total number of positive cases this week now stands at 52 positive animals, four of which are sheep and 48 of which are cattle.

Meanwhile, SBV continues to affect an increasing number of sheep farms across many regions in England.

Cases have been quite serious, with scanners reporting numbers of dead lambs and early lambers, with some producers losing between 10 - 25% of lambs.

At a time when some farmers already feel under pressure, the NSA has called on the farming community to access support if they are battling cases of SBV or bluetongue.

NSA communications manager, Katie James said: “There has been few times in recent years where the sector has faced such a worrying time concerning animal disease.

"The farming community is also in a fortunate position to be supported so well by a number of fantastic charities who can offer specialised help with both personal issues and those on farm if needed.

"NSA would encourage anyone struggling at this time to reach out to one of these and not to suffer alone.”

For anyone currently affected by BTV or SBV or struggling with personal challenges of their own, support can be reached via Farming Help on 03000 111999.

Farmers can also access and call a dedicated bluetongue hotline to get advice or ask questions linked to the current situation – on 024 7771 0386.