Sheep farmers urged to stand for key British Wool board roles

British Wool is calling on farmers to step forward for a key leadership role as the organisation opens nominations for new non-executive board members ahead of its 2026 elections.

As the cooperative marks its 75th anniversary, British Wool — which represents around 35,000 sheep farmers across the UK — says its priority remains to maximise returns for its members.

With the wool trade enjoying its strongest period in a decade, supported by firmer global prices and renewed demand in core markets, the organisation is stepping up efforts to highlight the sustainability and value of British fibre at a time of growing confidence in the marketplace.

Nominations are open to sheep farmers, as well as individuals with relevant expertise in wool use, who are based in the Scottish Southern, Welsh Northern or English Southern regions.

British Wool said it is seeking representatives who can offer leadership and insight to “deliver long-term value for members” and help capture the opportunities emerging in both domestic and international wool markets.

The board plays a central role in shaping British Wool’s strategic direction, overseeing financial performance and ensuring farmer interests are represented in key decisions.

The position is paid and involves around 30 days of work per year, including attending meetings and supporting member engagement within the successful candidate’s region.

Elections, if required, will take place in January 2026. Those appointed will begin their three-year term on 1 April 2026.

British Wool stressed that it “welcomes applicants from all backgrounds”, including individuals with protected characteristics under the Equality Act 2010, as it continues efforts to broaden representation on the board.

Three existing board members will seek re-election: Jim Robertson for the Scottish Southern region, Huw Evans for Welsh Northern, and Penny Chantler for English Southern.

Nominations open on Wednesday 3 December, and candidates must secure the support of at least ten eligible British Wool members.