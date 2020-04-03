Sheep groups to offer farmers 'iceberg disease' advice via webinars

A team from NSA, Moredun and SRUC had planned to travel the UK to inform on the risks posed by 'iceberg diseases'

A series of online webinars offering advice to sheep farmers on 'iceberg diseases' will commence following the cancellation of their events due to the coronavirus.

Sheep industry groups had planned to travel the UK to inform on the risks posed by these often unnoticed, but sometimes devastating diseases.

But due to the spread of Covid-19, they will now turn to the internet to deliver advice to farmers in the safety of their own homes.

Infectious conditions that are classed as ‘iceberg diseases’ include Border disease, Caseous Lymphadentis (CLA), Johne’s disease and Ovine Pulmonary Adenocarcinoma (OPA).







Despite their increasing significance many sheep farmers remain unaware of the real impact they can have on sheep flocks.

The Moredun Research Institute and Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), the National Sheep Association (NSA) will deliver the webinars to farmers.

NSA Chief Executive, Phil Stocker said that despite Covid-19, the sector wants to support farmers in providing information that will help to protect the health of the UK’s sheep flocks.

“Many farm organisations already use webinars in delivering information and we hope that this meeting on the subject of iceberg diseases will be popular with farmers that would have ordinarily joined us in our face-to-face meetings,” he said.

Dr Beth Wells, Knowledge Exchange Specialist at Moredun added: “Moredun has active research teams working in both OPA and Johne’s and this is a great opportunity for the scientists involved to discuss their recent findings and how to best control these diseases in your flocks.”

Where can I register to take part?

NSA, Moredun and SRUC will deliver the webinars on three dates from the end of April until the middle of May.

Sheep farmers and others interested in joining the webinars can register ahead of the sessions.

Register for the webinars on Thursday 30 April from 12 noon until 1.30pm, Wednesday 13 May from 7.00pm to 8.30pm and Wednesday 20 May from 8.30am until 10.00am.