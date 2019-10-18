Sheep groups to 'set record straight' on climate change

The events will cover topics including climate change, red meat consumption and sheep welfare

Two major sheep industry groups are looking to 'set the record straight' amid an increase of anti-farming sentiment in the media and politics.

Recent headlines claim agriculture is responsible for many of the environmental and health problems facing society today.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) and British Wool are looking to counteract these arguments in a series of 'honest and informative' meetings.

Entitled 'setting the sheep farming record straight', the events will be open to all sheep farmers.







They will include discussions that explore facts and statistics about the UK sheep industry.

In particular, they will demonstrate sheep farmers' role as part of the 'solution rather than the cause' to arguments surrounding climate change.

Travelling across the UK, the meetings will take place in each of NSA’s regions and will cover topics including climate change, red meat consumption and sheep welfare.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said: “Most involved with sheep farming recognise the criticisms recently thrown our way are completely unfounded.

“However, having the factual arguments to lead debates to defend our industry is a key part of the sector joining together to evidence this.

“NSA believes that the UK public deserves to know the truth about the high standards of our farming and the positive impact UK agriculture has on the environment.

He added: “Too often in recent months our story has been hidden behind damaging, inaccurate research based on worldwide intensive farming systems.”

“Attendance at a meeting such as these that we are proud to present this autumn and winter could be vitally important as we aim to spread this message.”

All meetings are free to attend and open to all involved in the sheep sector.