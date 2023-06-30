Sheep health researcher awarded for 'tireless work' in combatting OPA

A well-known animal health researcher has been presented with the NSA Scotland Silver Salver 2023 for her outstanding contribution to the Scottish sheep industry.

Recognised for research work on ovine pulmonary adenocarcinoma (OPA) - sometimes referred to as 'Jaagsiekte' - Dr Chris Cousens was presented with the award at the Royal Highland Show.

Dr Cousens work has played a pivotal role in controlling OPA, an infectious and fatal lung disease of sheep.

Through her work with the Moredun Research Institute, she has been involved with all aspects of this disease from detailed molecular biology in the laboratory through to on-farm studies.

She has almost 50 peer reviewed scientific papers on OPA as well as many pieces written for farmers and vets.

Dr Cousens has also been a driving force behind the Scottish government funding of a nationwide pilot on OPA and should be commended on her patience and unwavering support.

She said: “I was surprised and honoured to be presented with the NSA silver salver. This is the first trophy I have ever won without a pony being involved!

"How nice to be recognised for my day job as a scientist at Moredun after so many years and so many challenges in our research to try to control OPA.

"Research, like everything else, cannot be done without a dedicated team of workers and supporters, therefore, I thank my colleagues, collaborators, the farmers that work with us, and also the funders of our research.

"Also, a special mention to Phil Scott FRCVS who not only instigated the ultrasound screening work but who has been doing all the hard graft scanning thousands of sheep.

"I am so happy that these days there are positive options for dealing with OPA.”

Whilst the OPA problem is not entirely solved, considerable progress has been made in understanding the disease.

Through ultrasound screening for OPA, the industry is moving toward control options for affected flocks and potentially an accreditation-type scheme for flocks that are free of OPA.

NSA Scottish region chair, Peter Myles said: "It’s important the unsung heroes - the scientists like Chris get recognised for everything they do to benefit our sheep industry.

"I was very proud to present her with this prestigious award.”