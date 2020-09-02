Sheep killed following dog attack in Powys

Police are appealing for witnesses after sheep were killed and two severely injured following a livestock worrying incident in Powys.

Two sheep suffered 'severe' injuries after an out-of-control dog attacked a flock near Clywedog Reservoir, Llanidloes.

The incident happened on farmland near the B4518 between 29 August and 31 August.

Dyfed-Powys Police's Rural Crime Team are urging anyone with information to come forward.







A spokesperson said: "We've been dealing with another livestock worrying, dog attack incident today.

"Sadly one ewe lost her life and these two suffered severe injuries".

Livestock worrying cost farmers across the UK £1.2m last year, according to NFU Mutual.

The figures show that a 15% rise in the cost of attacks in England led to the overall figure of £1.2m.

The sharpest cost rises in 2019 were in the South East – up 87% and the North West of England – up 79%.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all saw falls of 30%, 15% and 61% respectively.