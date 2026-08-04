Sheep losses mount amid rapid rise in bluetongue reports

Bluetongue cases have risen sharply, prompting urgent calls for farmers to vaccinate livestock, report suspected infections and avoid unproven midge-control treatments.

The National Sheep Association said reported cases had climbed from 115 to more than 590 in a week, with the majority recorded in the South West of England.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker warned farmers against complacency as movements of breeding livestock and store lambs increase.

“The number of reported cases shot up last week to over 590, from just 115 the previous week,” he said.

“The majority are being seen in the south west of England – clearly a serious hot spot for this midge borne virus.”

AHDB will hold an urgent online briefing for farmers and vets at 5pm on Wednesday, 5 August.

The webinar will cover the latest disease situation, action farmers can take as BTV-3 spreads and the support available.

Farmers will also be reminded to recognise possible clinical signs and report suspected cases to the Animal and Plant Health Agency as soon as possible.

Torch Farm Vets said it had seen clinical signs on nearly 130 holdings in the South West during July, with further cases encountered since.

Those figures relate to holdings where clinical cases were observed and are not necessarily confirmed outbreak numbers.

Jess Partlett, of Torch Farm Vets, said: “The situation is getting rapidly worse. Many farmers are losing sheep and seeing signs of bluetongue in cattle.

“I think many farmers didn't expect bluetongue would impact us here to the extent that it has done, and also in such a rapid way.”

She said a growing number of farmers had now vaccinated to reduce the potential effect of the disease on their livestock.

“Many have now taken up vaccination to help reduce the risk and impact to their herds and flocks,” she added.

An Exmoor farmer, who asked not to be named, described the speed of the disease’s spread as “mind-blowing” and its effect on her sheep and family as “heartbreaking”.

She said she “would have made the finances work” to vaccinate in the spring had she known how severe the losses would become. Her flock has since been vaccinated.

The farmer urged others to speak to their vet and consider vaccination before the lambing period.

She also warned that some livestock keepers could mistake signs of bluetongue for the effects of hot weather.

Industry groups said vaccination remained the only proven preventive measure available to reduce the risk and impact of the disease.

Mr Stocker said rising demand was placing pressure on vaccine supplies, although manufacturers were working to meet requirements.

He acknowledged that some farmers questioned whether it was still worth vaccinating because full immunity takes several weeks to develop.

However, he said there were still months of likely midge activity ahead and advised farmers to vaccinate breeding males and females before mating.

He also suggested buyers could increasingly ask about the vaccination status of breeding stock and encouraged sellers to consider vaccinating animals before sale.

Sheep Veterinary Society president Phillipa Page said licensed vaccines for BTV-3 and BTV-8 were available through veterinary practices.

“Vaccination will protect your flock or herd, and it’s not too late to vaccinate,” she said.

“There are licensed bluetongue vaccines available for BTV-3 and BTV-8 through vets. Please discuss this with your vet as part of a farm-specific plan.”

Protection does not develop immediately and the timing depends on the species and vaccine schedule.

Ms Page said immunity took approximately three weeks to develop in sheep and longer in cattle because a two-dose primary course was required.

“Vaccination will not provide immediate protection for the current risk period in hotspot areas, but it remains an important option to consider for all farms, as the risk period is likely to continue into late summer,” she said.

Farmers have also been urged to follow good practice when vaccinating livestock.

NSA policy manager Michael Priestley said: “We urge livestock keepers to follow good practice when treating and vaccinating animals at risk, to minimise onward transmission in your flock.

“The Sheep Veterinary Society has noted that the virus can be transmitted via used needles, so please do take care when vaccinating your stock.”

The NSA encouraged farmers to report new cases on previously unaffected holdings.

It also advised keeping records of case numbers, severity, mortality and recovery rates to help assess the disease’s impact and guide future action.

Meanwhile, farmers have been warned not to rely on insecticides, repellents or organophosphate dips to prevent bluetongue transmission.

The Sustainable Control of Parasites in Sheep and Control of Worms Sustainably groups said the products were not licensed for this purpose.

They said there was no evidence the treatments could kill infected Culicoides midges quickly enough to prevent infection or provide sustained protection against transmission.

Nerys Wright, speaking on behalf of SCOPS and COWS, said: “We understand why farmers are concerned and why they want to take some action.

“However, the evidence is clear: a single bite from one infected midge can transmit BTV, and there are no control or repellent methods available that will protect animals from infection.”

The groups also warned that unnecessary use of insecticides and dips could have environmental and ecological consequences while increasing resistance risks.

They said showering or jetting sheep with organophosphate products contravened Veterinary Medicines Directorate rules because these were not approved application methods.

Animal medicine advisers have also been reminded that they must not promote insecticides, repellents or OP dips as protection against bluetongue.

AMTRA chief executive Stephen Dawson said recommending or supplying the products for midge control or bluetongue prevention was off-label and not permitted for suitably qualified persons.

“These products should not be prescribed, recommended or presented for use against midges,” he said.

Farmers concerned about bluetongue should contact their vet, report suspected cases promptly and check current vaccine availability.