Sheep producers offered new support to tackle iceberg diseases

Sheep producers are being offered new support to improve flock health and productivity by identifying and controlling iceberg diseases.

The Wales Veterinary Science Centre (WVSC) has joined forces with the National Sheep Association (NSA) Wales to offer the new support.

Iceberg diseases of sheep, such as Maedi Visna and Johnes, bring a variety of health, welfare and economic consequences.

They can also have significant detrimental impacts on the productivity and profitability of farm businesses.

Dr Kate Hovers, WVSC director explained: “Iceberg diseases are so named because it is likely that the majority of infected stock remain hidden under the surface and that sheep with visible signs or symptoms represent just the tip of the problem.

“By their very nature, iceberg diseases are difficult to control, and it can be very hard to identify infected animals.”

The clinical signs and symptoms associated with many iceberg diseases are often mild and vague at the start of the disease process.

Animals may not appear to be ill until the disease is severe and has had an opportunity to spread throughout the flock.

This can cause production inefficiencies through persistent and long-lasting subclinical infection.

Dr Hazel Wright, WVSC centre manager, added that the centre was keen to ensure that sheep producers maximised returns from their flocks.

She said: “The significant funding we received from NSA Cymru has allowed the WVSC to perform and validate Enferplex testing for sheep flocks and we are delighted to be able to add this vital service to our currenting testing repertoire.

“Data from other EU countries shows us that using Enferplex testing for iceberg diseases can lead to significant improvements in flock health and productivity; both at individual farm level and nationally.

"However, awareness and routine screening amongst the industry remains rather low.”

Helen Roberts NSA Cymru development officer, added that iceberg diseases were a significant and current threat to the sheep Industry.

"Having first-class facilities to test for them is great news for the sector and will help combat the productivity and health issues that arise when these diseases have taken hold.

"These tests are an extremely important management tool and will benefit and protect the whole sheep industry going forward."