Sheep scab in NI greater problem than previously thought, study warns

A new report has shown the widespread extent of sheep scab in Northern Ireland, indicating the disease is a bigger problem than previously thought.

Sheep scab was detected in 70% of the self-nominating (suspicious) flocks and was detected in 28% of the pilot (non-suspicious) common grazing area flocks.

The results are included in a project which aimed to assist in sheep scab control by working with sheep farmers and vets to identify the distribution of the disease.

Sheep scab is a highly contagious disease of sheep which has become a significant burden for the Northern Irish sheep industry in recent years.

The study was run by a project team comprising of experts from the NI Sheep Scab Group, including the Moredun Institute and the Animal Health and Welfare Northern Ireland (AHWNI).

A spokesperson for AHWNI said the results demonstrated that sheep scab was a 'substantially greater problem' than previous notifiable disease reports suggested.

Researchers engaged with 155 flock owners, of which approximately one-third were contacted due to a pilot study in one area of common grazing following detection of several positive cases.

Over 100 farmers went on to participate fully in the project. Participants nominated a private vet, who was funded to undertake a farm visit to investigate whether sheep scab was likely to be present in their flock and provide advice.

Veterinary oversight of and advice on the use of prescribed OP dips and injectables was a feature of the initiative, with the cost of application of dip or treatment with injectables carried by the farmer.

Overall, dipping was the treatment of choice in 72 flocks; injectable Macrocyclic Lactones (MLs) were used in 16 positive flocks, however 5 of these required subsequent dipping.

Feedback from the project indicated that 81% of respondents would be willing to coordinate the timing of scab treatments with their neighbours.

Every respondent thought that a programme dedicated to the control of sheep scab in NI would be useful in the future.

Barriers to effective control identified included the cost of treatment, time taken to gather, test and treat sheep and a lack of awareness of the economic impact of the disease.

A lack of physical help on farms, convenience of ML use, concern over dip disposal requirements, and lack of sheep dip safety course provision in NI were also reasons.

The AHWNI spokesperson said: "The control of scab will improve animal health and welfare, reduce the need for treatments, reduce environmental and sustainability concerns, and reduce farmer costs.

"The project demonstrated that infestation is amenable to control through a collaborative approach, thanks to the availability of diagnostic tools and effective treatments."