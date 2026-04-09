Sheep sector calls for rethink on upland grazing as wildfires burn

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has called for an “honest” debate on upland management as moorland fires burn across northern England.

With three moorland fires burning outside Manchester in early April and warmer weather increasing the risk of further outbreaks, the organisation has raised concerns that current policies may be contributing to the problem.

The organisation said a key factor is the removal of grazing livestock under some agri-environment schemes, which has led to a build-up of vegetation, increasing fuel loads and the severity of fires.

The warning comes amid a wider rise in wildfire incidents, with record-breaking blazes in recent years linked to prolonged dry weather and climate change.

The NSA said farmers and grazing livestock are a “vital but often overlooked defence” against fires, particularly in upland areas where active land management can help reduce fuel build-up.

Official figures also show sheep numbers in England have fallen sharply, with Defra data indicating flocks have declined by 11% over the past three years.

While environmental schemes are designed to protect habitats and improve land condition, the lack of managed grazing and fire breaks in some areas risks undermining the very aims they are intended to achieve.

Fires can threaten lives and property, while also damaging peatland and wildlife.

The timing is also critical, with ground-nesting birds breeding and reptiles becoming more active.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said it was time to reassess how upland areas are managed, adding: “It is surely time for a debate on this subject. This has become a regular problem that I can’t see going away.”

He said a better balance is needed to create “resilient landscapes that are multi-functional and limit risks of damage”.

Mr Stocker argued that managed grazing could form part of the solution, helping to reduce wildfire risk without removing livestock entirely.

He said farmers could be supported to manage grazing in a way that protects sensitive areas while reducing fuel build-up elsewhere.

He also pointed to the importance of creating “mosaics of habitat”, which he said would benefit wildlife while helping to limit the scale and intensity of fires.

Mr Stocker warned that current policies risk undermining their own environmental aims, adding that schemes designed to improve nature should not increase wildfire risk.

He said: “Schemes are designed to improve nature that instead place nature at increased risk of wildfires are not a good use of public money.”

However, environmental groups have previously argued that reducing grazing can benefit sensitive habitats.

The NSA is now urging policymakers to rethink how upland schemes balance conservation with wildfire risk, as incidents become more frequent and questions grow over how upland landscapes should be managed in the future.

The issue is likely to remain high on the agenda as warmer, drier conditions increase wildfire risk across upland areas.