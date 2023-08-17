Sheep sector warns of 'long winter' against backdrop of challenges

The government must 'work even harder' at supporting British farmers against a backdrop of challenges, including adverse weather conditions, global political instability and increased imports.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has today (17 August) highlighted the importance of backing British farmers due to what could be 'a long winter'.

It comes after the body slammed the government's 'unwillingness at building a level playing field' with import checks on produce coming to the UK from the EU.

The NSA warned of more woes facing the sector, including a challenging summer, with unusually high rainfall in July and August following a prolonged dry spell in June.

The Russia-Ukraine war, global economic conditions, access to vaccines and continued inflation in input prices were also major issues, it added.

Meanwhile, sheep and goat meat imports from New Zealand to the EU jumped by 18% year-on-year in the first four months of 2023, according to new figures.

The NSA said the government must 'work even harder' in buying British food and support domestic farmers.

“This summer is proving to be another challenging one in the farming world," Phil Stocker, the body's chief executive, said.

"There are regional differences but for many the harvest of grains and forage is a tense ordeal and the impact across the country could be felt with the availability and quality of forage, bedding and catch crops starting to creep into the minds of livestock producers."

He also warned that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine was making its mark across industry, while at the same time there was continued pressure from retailers to try to limit food inflation.

"There is a crunch point here that could affect long term food security and sustainability," Mr Stocker warned.

"The NSA wishes to encourage members to start planning for what could be a long winter – and the wider supply chain to support our farmers.”

As well as the public and the government, retailers should also back British food and farmers as sheep and goat imports have soared, Mr Stocker said.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of consumers being able to access high quality, affordable British food that is also beneficial to our countryside and farming communities.

“British lamb needs the support of our government and supply chains in ensuring our product maintains domestic market share in light of recent free trade agreements."

He concluded: "We potentially have a mountain to climb this winter – so now is the time to champion British.”