Simple inspection change could transform livestock welfare, study finds

A simple change to livestock inspections at abattoirs could dramatically improve animal welfare across the UK, new research suggests.

Each year, millions of animals are transported to abattoirs, where welfare issues such as injury, fatigue and distress can occur but are not always identified under current inspection systems.

The study, from the Royal Veterinary College (RVC), found that observing animals as they are unloaded from transport vehicles — rather than later in holding pens — significantly improves the detection of these problems.

Researchers say issues are far easier to spot while animals are in motion. Once stationary in lairage pens, signs of lameness, slipping or exhaustion can be more difficult to identify.

Findings published in Veterinary Record showed that, in some cases, welfare issues were more than ten times more likely to be identified during unloading.

The research, led by final-year veterinary student Sayaka Mochizuki and Senior Lecturer in Veterinary Public Health Kurt Arden, points to a straightforward shift in inspection timing that could deliver significant improvements.

The team is now calling for wider adoption of Animal-Based Measurements (ABMs), an approach involving simple visual checks during unloading.

They say this adjustment could allow veterinarians to identify problems earlier.

It would also enable more effective feedback to farmers and transporters, helping to reduce unnecessary suffering while supporting food safety and regulatory oversight.

Importantly, the approach can be implemented without disrupting day-to-day abattoir operations.

The findings highlight a clear opportunity for practical change, with researchers suggesting that updating inspection practices to include routine observation during unloading could strengthen welfare standards.

Ms Mochizuki said the study reflects a broader ethical responsibility within the industry. “Animal transport ultimately serves the human economic and commodity interests,” she said.

“While the experience is relatively brief, it defines the final moments of the lives of production animals and the nature of their death. We have a moral obligation to undertake this process as ethically as possible, and our proposal provides a simple but effective way toward a more improved norm.”

Dr Arden said the research demonstrates that meaningful improvements do not always require complex solutions. “Improving animal welfare does not always require complex solutions, sometimes all it requires is a new perspective,” he said.

“This study demonstrates how simple, practical changes can reduce suffering, and underscores the important role veterinary students play in producing research that delivers real-world impact.”

The findings could help inform future guidance on ante-mortem inspections, adding to growing evidence that small changes in practice can deliver significant improvements in animal welfare at the point of slaughter.