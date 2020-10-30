Six £4,000 vet bursaries on offer for livestock sectors

Six £4,000 research bursaries are being offered for veterinary surgeons working in the poultry, pigs, ruminant and aquaculture sectors.

MSD Animal Health UK has doubled the number of vet surgeon research bursaries it is offering this year.

Three new research bursaries are being introduced, to add to the firm's existing two bursaries in ruminant, and one in companion animal research.

The new scheme will be available to vets across the UK, helping to support preventative healthcare and research within these industries.

Rebecca Geenty, of MSD Animal Health UK, said the bursaries provided numerous benefits to both professionals within the sector, and the wider industry.

"These additions to our vet surgeon research bursaries are a show of support for the veterinary community,” she added.

“Good research forms the foundation of the industry and being awarded a bursary has proved to be a career-changing experience for some participants.

"Our vet surgeon research bursaries therefore have a vital role in encouraging vet surgeons to gain new knowledge and continue to develop their research skills.”

She explained that the new support would help the industry to continue to develop, strengthening food production for both domestic and overseas trade markets.

Vets are able to apply for one of the six bursaries, each worth up to £4,000 across the species categories.

The project should be completed within one to two years, and proposals will be assessed by university academics to ensure independent judgement.

“Assessors will be looking for applicants who demonstrate the quality and clarity of their research project, including setting realistic goals, the potential value of the project, and its originality,” Ms Geenty said.

The deadline for applications to the bursary is 30 November 2020.