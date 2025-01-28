Six men charged with theft of 14 cattle from Welsh farm

Six men have been charged with the theft of fourteen cattle from a Welsh farm following a lengthy police investigation.

The cows were stolen from a shed on the outskirts of Llanerchymedd, Anglesey, on the evening of 10 December 2022.

Several warrants were executed in connection with the incident, including two farms in the Stoke on Trent area in April 2023.

During the police searches, stolen cattle, a tractor, and quad bike were located.

The investigation was supported by the North Wales Police drone unit, officers from Cheshire Police and the National Construction and Agriculture Theft Team.

North Wales Police said: "Four men from North Wales, one from Stoke on Trent and another from Staffordshire have been charged with conspiring to commit a burglary with intent to steal in connection with the incident.

"The six men will appear before Caernarfon Magistrates Court on 3 April."

Farmers across the UK have reported an increase in both small and large scale livestock thefts, police forces recently warned.

The crime causes suffering to animals which are often treated badly by thieves and sometimes even slaughtered out in the fields.

Livestock rustling is also a cause of food crime and can present a risk to public health as the quality and safety of stolen meat products cannot be guaranteed.

In 2023, the crime cost farmers an estimated £2.7 million, and a number of incidents saw animals butchered on fields.