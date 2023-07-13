Small abattoir based in Wigton in Cumbria closes doors for good

A small abattoir based in Wigton in Cumbria has closed its doors for good in a move which has rocked the local farming sector.

Black Brow abattoir, which was seen as a lifeline for remote farmers in Cumbria, shut down for business on 7 July 2023 after 20 years.

The site was used for slaughtering cattle, sheep, pigs and goats, however, the challenging environment had significantly impacted the business's financial situation.

The abattoir is now on the market for £795,000.

NFU Cumbrian council delegate, Alistair Mackintosh said its closure was a 'shame' and a 'blow' to local farmers.

He said: "The aim is to have a vibrant rural community and it is handy to use a local facility that importantly cut down on local food miles.

“Farmers will have to travel further afield which will affect their carbon footprint.”

It comes after Pilgrim’s UK Ashton-under-Lyne pork processing site closed its doors last week after 70 years in operation.