Smart UK sensor helps farmers stop calf pneumonia before it starts

A smart new sensor developed in the UK is helping dairy farmers stop pneumonia in calves before it takes hold by tracking pen conditions in real time.

The in-pen device, called Pneumonitor, records data on temperature, humidity, air pressure, draughts and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) directly at calf height, where conditions can differ even within the same shed.

Unlike traditional checks that flag illness only once calves develop a raised temperature, the system spots risks earlier by monitoring the environment itself.

Pneumonitor has been refined into a commercial product with support from the Digital Dairy Chain Innovation Voucher Scheme, part of the £21m Digital Dairy Chain initiative led by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and backed by UK Research and Innovation’s Strength in Places Fund.

The programme brings together research, industry and technology to improve productivity and sustainability in the UK dairy sector.

Pneumonia is one of the costliest calf diseases, cutting yields, causing long-term lung damage and reducing lifetime productivity. The condition is estimated to cost UK farmers millions each year in lost performance.

Pneumonitor aims to reduce that burden by sending smartphone alerts when conditions turn risky, allowing farmers to act before animals become unwell.

The device was created by Cumbria-based developers Isaac Orr and Clyne Albertelli. “Farmers and vets know environmental conditions heavily influence calf health," Isaac said.

"The challenges measuring them in-pen, where it really matters, mean farmers often aren’t able to make the specific changes to their pens to protect their animals.

"Pneumonitor provides a practical, effective solution for collecting this vital data right where it counts.”

As well as helping farmers intervene early, the device benefits vets, who can monitor multiple farms remotely, review live and historic data, and work more closely with farmers to cut health risks.

Pauline Murray, programme director of the Digital Dairy Chain, said: “Since the inception of the Digital Dairy Chain in 2023, we’ve had the privilege of supporting ambitious small and medium-sized businesses working to shape a more productive and sustainable future for dairy.

"The success of Pneumonitor shows just how transformative even modest funding can be when combined with innovative thinking and entrepreneurial drive.”

The Innovation Voucher Scheme has already supported more than 67 projects and 75 businesses, unlocking over £1.3 million in investment.

A new round of funding is now open, offering up to £100,000 to back further innovation in the dairy sector.